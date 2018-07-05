Rankings

RangeGenderPlayer Country/RegionDate

GPI

PoY 2018

PoY 2017

PoY 2016

PoY 2015

GPIPlayerTeamScore
#1Stephen Chidwick 3,818.26 pts
#2Justin "ZeeJustin" BonomoLondon Royals3,555.69 pts
#3Adrian MateosWinamax3,552.71 pts
#4William Alex Foxen 3,530.23 pts
#5David Peters 3,470.21 pts
#6Joseph McKeehen 3,368.21 pts
#7Jason KoonPartyPoker3,340.26 pts
#8Sam Greenwood 3,313.73 pts
#9Nick Petrangelo 3,292.86 pts
#10Rainer Kempe 3,274.56 pts
#11Benjamin PollakEverest/Betclic3,174.17 pts
#12Bryn KenneyNew York Rounders3,155.24 pts
#13Dominik NitscheBerlin Bears3,089.61 pts
#14Darren EliasSao Paolo Mets3,075.60 pts
#15Bart Lybaert 3,064.17 pts
#16Jan Eric Schwippert 3,063.69 pts
#17Steve "Mango" O'Dwyer 3,030.98 pts
#18Pavel Plesuv 3,020.99 pts
#19Mike "GoLeafsGoEh" LeahParis Aviators3,002.88 pts
#20Nikita "Mikita" Bodyakovskiy 2,935.33 pts
#21Brian Altman 2,931.89 pts
#22Benjamin Tollerene 2,922.94 pts
#23Kristen "Krissyb24" BicknellPartyPoker2,920.32 pts
#24Shaun Deeb 2,889.19 pts
#25Anthony ZinnoLas Vegas Moneymakers2,880.74 pts
#26Albert Daher 2,880.13 pts
#27Benjamin Yu 2,873.50 pts
#28Alan Ari "Ari" Engel 2,868.71 pts
#29Dan Smith 2,856.86 pts
#30Davidi "Kitbul" KitaiWinamax2,839.91 pts
#31Timothy Miles 2,820.60 pts
#32Sergio Aido "zcedrick" Aido 2,789.18 pts
#33Christopher Michael Soyza 2,781.60 pts
#34Manig Loeser 2,775.78 pts
#35Jack Zi Yang Salter 2,774.44 pts
#36Thomas Mühlöcker 2,758.93 pts
#37Isaac HaxtonPartyPoker2,757.31 pts
#38Ryan Riess 2,754.70 pts
#39Paul "The Main Event" Volpe 2,753.21 pts
#40Darryll Fish 2,746.82 pts
#41Jake Schindler 2,737.35 pts
#42Benjamin Zamani 2,735.19 pts
#43Koray Aldemir 2,728.37 pts
#44Timothy "Tim0thee" AdamsRome Emperors2,700.15 pts
#45Barry Hutter 2,692.99 pts
#46Samuel Panzica 2,646.75 pts
#47Ole Schemion 2,628.93 pts
#48Erik Seidel 2,625.47 pts
#49Romain Pierre LewisWinamax2,623.89 pts
#50Joseph "Joseph" Cheong 2,613.08 pts
#51Michael Addamo 2,597.79 pts
#52Dietrich Fast 2,583.65 pts
#53Dejuante Alexander 2,562.40 pts
#54Georgios Zisimopoulos 2,559.39 pts
#55Dylan Linde 2,546.14 pts
#56Chance KornuthLA Sunset2,522.27 pts
#57Stefan Schillhabel 2,520.16 pts
#58Michal Mrakeš 2,518.29 pts
#59Ludovic Geilich 2,515.67 pts
#60Daniel "Kid Poker" NegreanuPokerstars2,511.56 pts
#61Daniel Chi Tang 2,510.73 pts
#62Felipe Tavares "Mojave" Ramos 2,508.58 pts
#63Gianluca Speranza 2,502.49 pts
#64Florian Duta 2,497.62 pts
#65Gerald Karlic 2,476.98 pts
#66Aleksandr Gofman 2,473.71 pts
#67Yan Shing "Anson" Tsang 2,472.02 pts
#68Chris MoormanLondon Royals2,470.80 pts
#69Alexandre ReardUnibet2,467.59 pts
#70Martin Finger 2,462.91 pts
#71Dario SammartinoRome Emperors2,455.18 pts
#72Phil "The Poker Brat" Hellmuth 2,443.36 pts
#73Martin JacobsonMontreal Nationals2,441.01 pts
#74Niall "Firaldo" Farrell 2,438.79 pts
#75Ihar Soika 2,432.64 pts
#76Faraz JakaSan Francisco Rush2,430.05 pts
#77David Laka Laka Calzada 2,420.73 pts
#78Mustapha KanitWinamax2,415.42 pts
#79Joe Kuether 2,412.94 pts
#80Jack Duong 2,406.58 pts
#81Nick " " Pupillo 2,404.50 pts
#82Justin Liberto 2,403.36 pts
#83Fahredin Mustafov 2,403.26 pts
#84Zachary Donovan 2,398.67 pts
#85Yang Zhang 2,394.24 pts
#86Steffen Sontheimer 2,386.04 pts
#87Maria Constanza Lampropulos 2,377.56 pts
#88Preben Stokkan 2,376.36 pts
#89Matt Affleck 2,356.37 pts
#90Christoph Vogelsang 2,353.66 pts
#91Thomas "Kingsofcards" MarcheseNew York Rounders2,348.25 pts
#92Vladimir TroyanovskiyMoscow Wolverines2,344.98 pts
#93Sylvain LoosliWinamax2,343.93 pts
#94Lander Lijo Bereciartua 2,343.76 pts
#95Ismael Bojang 2,342.68 pts
#96David "The Dragon" Pham 2,339.03 pts
#97Kenny Hallaert 2,338.63 pts
#98Marc MacDonnell 2,338.40 pts
#99Sean Winter 2,336.70 pts
#100Adam Owen 2,334.97 pts
#101Igor KurganovLondon Royals2,334.69 pts
#102Marvin Guido "MadMarvin" Rettenmaier 2,332.12 pts
#103Joey Weissman 2,318.28 pts
#104Joshua Turner 2,316.37 pts
#105Aaron Mermelstein 2,315.21 pts
#106Brett Bader 2,311.11 pts
#107Cary Katz 2,310.87 pts
#108James Chen 2,307.00 pts
#109Dylan Wilkerson 2,303.39 pts
#110Michael Del Vecchio 2,302.97 pts
#111Ramin "incognito579" Hajiyev 2,297.43 pts
#112Kahle Burns 2,296.49 pts
#113Kalidou Sow 2,295.52 pts
#114Jacob Bazeley 2,295.45 pts
#115Scott Stewart 2,295.42 pts
#116Jeffrey Trudeau 2,282.69 pts
#117Martin Kozlov 2,281.46 pts
#118Farid Jattin 2,281.37 pts
#119Matt GlantzParx Casino2,280.51 pts
#120Georgios Vrakas 2,278.36 pts
#121Eric Baldwin 2,276.21 pts
#122William Givens 2,272.49 pts
#123David Eldridge 2,271.11 pts
#124Jonathan "xMONSTERxDONGx" Karamalikis 2,261.11 pts
#125William Berry 2,248.05 pts
#126Ubaid Habib 2,244.97 pts
#127Maurice Hawkins 2,243.70 pts
#128Keven Stammen 2,243.09 pts
#129Brian "Stinger88" Hastings 2,242.67 pts
#130Darren Rabinowitz 2,241.78 pts
#131John Racener 2,238.07 pts
#132Yiannis Liperis 2,237.50 pts
#133Xixiang Luo 2,234.96 pts
#134Sonny Franco 2,233.89 pts
#135Sam Soverel 2,229.27 pts
#136Anthony Spinella 2,228.20 pts
#137Taylor Black 2,218.13 pts
#138Joseph "Joe" Couden 2,217.86 pts
#139Anatoly FilatovMoscow Wolverines2,216.52 pts
#140David Jackson 2,214.68 pts
#141Aaron "Padilla" Massey 2,212.99 pts
#142Jared Todd Jaffee 2,210.80 pts
#143Ankush Mandavia 2,204.26 pts
#144Jonathan Abdellatif 2,203.74 pts
#145Michael "SirWatts" Watson 2,182.16 pts
#146Igor YaroshevskyyMoscow Wolverines2,178.73 pts
#147Ognyan Dimov 2,178.62 pts
#148Ben Palmer 2,178.30 pts
#149Jefferey Fielder 2,176.96 pts
#150Pete Yen Han Chen 2,174.66 pts
#151Ioannis Angelou-Konstas 2,167.85 pts
#152Stefan Huber 2,164.37 pts
#153Alexander Rocha 2,161.25 pts
#154Anthony Ruberto 2,160.43 pts
#155Ryan Leng 2,158.63 pts
#156Almedin Imsirovic 2,151.39 pts
#157Michael Sklenička 2,150.80 pts
#158Samuel Phillips 2,150.51 pts
#159Tomas Jozonis 2,149.29 pts
#160Toby "The Jester" Lewis 2,148.65 pts
#161Christopher Robin Frank 2,144.97 pts
#162Tobias Peters 2,143.04 pts
#163Joe Cada 2,139.00 pts
#164Nicholas Palma 2,132.53 pts
#165Uri Reichenstein 2,131.47 pts
#166Joao Pires SimaoSao Paolo Mets2,129.64 pts
#167Jason Gooch 2,122.78 pts
#168Ivan Luca 2,121.63 pts
#169Asi Moshe 2,119.58 pts
#170Ryan Van Sanford 2,119.21 pts
#171Kurt Jewell 2,116.91 pts
#172Christopher Kruk 2,108.28 pts
#173Yuliyan Nikolaev Kolev 2,108.06 pts
#174Loni Harwood 2,105.21 pts
#175Andreas Klatt 2,103.68 pts
#176Benjamin Keeline 2,101.23 pts
#177Ryan Laplante 2,099.97 pts
#178Je Wook Oh 2,099.55 pts
#179Joshua Kay 2,095.12 pts
#180Tom Hall 2,095.09 pts
#181Schuyler Thornton 2,093.07 pts
#182Arsenii Karmatckii 2,091.50 pts
#183Maria HoLA Sunset2,090.35 pts
#184Matthew "All In At 420" Stout 2,089.77 pts
#185Timothy Patrick Reilly 2,088.25 pts
#186Peter Vitantonio 2,088.15 pts
#187Ryan Hughes 2,086.95 pts
#188Vlad Darie 2,084.37 pts
#189Jerry Wong 2,080.51 pts
#190Jack Sinclair 2,077.59 pts
#191Thomas Boivin 2,073.96 pts
#192Matas Cimbolas 2,072.23 pts
#193Andre AkkariSao Paolo Mets2,071.58 pts
#194Stephen Song 2,068.41 pts
#195Michael Linster 2,067.91 pts
#196Ian O'Hara 2,056.77 pts
#197Ryan Tack Yu 2,056.33 pts
#198Ivan DeyraWinamax2,054.99 pts
#199Omar Lakhdari 2,053.51 pts
#200Antoine Saout 2,052.51 pts
#201Daniel Strelitz 2,050.96 pts
#202Jason WheelerNew York Rounders2,041.40 pts
#203Anton WiggSan Francisco Rush2,037.26 pts
#204Pierre "The Serial Qualifier" NeuvilleDental-Suite Poker2,036.99 pts
#205Michael Tureniec 2,036.51 pts
#206Francois Billard 2,031.97 pts
#207Nipun Java 2,030.90 pts
#208Arunas Sapitavicius 2,026.04 pts
#209Kevin Saul 2,025.70 pts
#210Dzmitry UrbanovichMoscow Wolverines2,024.43 pts
#211Paul Höfer 2,023.02 pts
#212Michael Wang 2,022.86 pts
#213Michael P Dentale 2,021.00 pts
#214Scott Bohlman 2,019.71 pts
#215Dan Wilson 2,019.22 pts
#216Jose "Nacho" Ignacio Barbero 2,016.55 pts
#217Rex Clinkscales 2,013.56 pts
#218Kevin "ImALuckSack" MacPheeNew York Rounders2,011.57 pts
#219Julien Alexan Sitbon 2,011.24 pts
#220Gavin O'Rourke 2,011.22 pts
#221Jordan Cristos 2,010.73 pts
#222Paul Balzano 2,007.16 pts
#223Mihai Niste 2,007.00 pts
#224Ben Heath 2,006.92 pts
#225Philipp "Philbort" GruissemBerlin Bears2,005.70 pts
#226Upeshka De Silva 2,002.12 pts
#227Emanuel "Will" Failla 2,001.64 pts
#228Chris "Big Huni" Hunichen 1,998.85 pts
#229Bartlomiej Machon 1,998.23 pts
#230Claas Eyke Segebrecht 1,995.93 pts
#231Stoyan Obreshkov 1,995.49 pts
#232Jeremy "TheTaker" Ausmus 1,993.43 pts
#233Govert Metaal 1,992.25 pts
#234Alexander Lakhov 1,983.04 pts
#235Josias Santos 1,977.05 pts
#236Taylor Paur 1,973.23 pts
#237Robert Hankins 1,972.58 pts
#238Weiyi "Wayne" ZhangHong Kong Stars1,972.49 pts
#239Martin Kabrhel 1,969.59 pts
#240Konstantin "pustelga" Puchkov 1,968.49 pts
#241Eric Afriat 1,965.23 pts
#242Zachary Smiley 1,962.00 pts
#243Jeff GrossBerlin Bears1,961.70 pts
#244Michael Newman 1,961.21 pts
#245Chen An Lin 1,958.13 pts
#246Christian "Charder" Harder 1,955.82 pts
#247Kiryl Radzivonau 1,955.78 pts
#248Pfizer Jordan 1,954.81 pts
#249Maxi "Maxi" Lehmanski 1,953.72 pts
#250Viliyan Petleshkov 1,953.64 pts
#251Harrison Gimbel 1,952.20 pts
#252Peter Eichhardt 1,951.83 pts
#253Shankar Pillai 1,950.46 pts
#254Ravi Raghavan 1,950.40 pts
#255James Calderaro 1,948.91 pts
#256Dmitry Gromov 1,948.41 pts
#257Aaron Johnson 1,941.25 pts
#258Ian Steinman 1,938.26 pts
#259Alexander Greenblatt 1,937.92 pts
#260Eric Blair 1,936.09 pts
#261Fedor HolzLA Sunset1,935.76 pts
#262Richard Kirsch 1,928.60 pts
#263Marshall White 1,925.83 pts
#264Chris "Jesus" Ferguson 1,923.83 pts
#265Byron KavermanSao Paolo Mets1,922.59 pts
#266Phachara Wongwichit 1,919.85 pts
#267Krasimir Yankov 1,915.85 pts
#268Mike Takayama 1,915.76 pts
#269Maxwell Young 1,915.74 pts
#270Jean "Prince" Gaspard 1,913.30 pts
#271John Andress 1,911.35 pts
#272Martijn Gerrits 1,907.74 pts
#273Justin Grant Young 1,906.54 pts
#274Vineet "Vinny" Pahuja 1,905.97 pts
#275James Romero 1,905.58 pts
#276Nikolay Fal 1,904.94 pts
#277Michael Zhang 1,901.63 pts
#278Thomas Taylor 1,901.55 pts
#279Guillaume DiazWinamax1,900.44 pts
#280Bryan Piccioli 1,900.32 pts
#281Dominik Panka 1,899.78 pts
#282Timur Margolin 1,899.52 pts
#283Joseph Serock 1,899.18 pts
#284Cliff "Johnny Bax" Josephy 1,897.62 pts
#285Alexander Lynskey 1,894.70 pts
#286Greg Himmelbrand 1,890.90 pts
#287Alexandru Papazian 1,887.34 pts
#288Richard DubiniPartyPoker1,885.72 pts
#289Shannon "BLUFFforRENT" Shorr 1,883.55 pts
#290Aymon Hata 1,883.29 pts
#291Conor Beresford 1,880.53 pts
#292Alex Ziskin 1,875.90 pts
#293Stanislav "buschle" Koleno 1,875.39 pts
#294Roman Korenev 1,870.16 pts
#295Oliver Weis 1,862.58 pts
#296Andrew "A.J." Kelsall 1,860.90 pts
#297Vincent Moscati 1,859.67 pts
#298Robert Heidorn 1,859.24 pts
#299Spencer Champlin 1,858.86 pts
#300Javier Zarco 1,854.87 pts
PoY 2018PlayerTeamScore
#1Stephen Chidwick 3,670.42 pts
#2Justin "ZeeJustin" BonomoLondon Royals3,660.28 pts
#3Adrian MateosWinamax3,096.99 pts
#4Joseph McKeehen 3,086.82 pts
#5Jake Schindler 3,036.76 pts
#6Anthony ZinnoLas Vegas Moneymakers2,936.63 pts
#7Benjamin Yu 2,934.50 pts
#8Rainer Kempe 2,923.53 pts
#9Shaun Deeb 2,886.93 pts
#10Kristen "Krissyb24" BicknellPartyPoker2,725.14 pts
#11Sam Greenwood 2,717.55 pts
#12Jan Eric Schwippert 2,708.38 pts
#13Manig Loeser 2,675.69 pts
#14Joseph "Joseph" Cheong 2,650.81 pts
#15David Peters 2,635.56 pts
#16Bryn KenneyNew York Rounders2,631.34 pts
#17Romain Pierre LewisWinamax2,626.69 pts
#18Timothy Miles 2,615.99 pts
#19Isaac HaxtonPartyPoker2,571.97 pts
#20Joey Weissman 2,564.97 pts
#21Jason KoonPartyPoker2,540.81 pts
#22Mike "GoLeafsGoEh" LeahParis Aviators2,531.97 pts
#23Daniel "Kid Poker" NegreanuPokerstars2,524.54 pts
#24William Alex Foxen 2,494.52 pts
#25Thomas Mühlöcker 2,442.69 pts
#26Nick Petrangelo 2,432.90 pts
#27Dominik NitscheBerlin Bears2,391.41 pts
#28Georgios Zisimopoulos 2,371.36 pts
#29Dylan Linde 2,361.73 pts
#30Christopher Michael Soyza 2,355.29 pts
#31Scott Bohlman 2,346.81 pts
#32Brian "Stinger88" Hastings 2,339.63 pts
#33Ryan Riess 2,325.95 pts
#34Martin JacobsonMontreal Nationals2,295.15 pts
#35Ramin "incognito579" Hajiyev 2,291.74 pts
#36Joe Kuether 2,275.78 pts
#37Blake Whittington 2,275.30 pts
#38Paul "The Main Event" Volpe 2,272.15 pts
#39Brian Altman 2,270.04 pts
#40Dylan Wilkerson 2,265.74 pts
#41Joseph "Joe" Couden 2,245.89 pts
#42Yan Shing "Anson" Tsang 2,245.05 pts
#43Joao Pires SimaoSao Paolo Mets2,244.65 pts
#44Barry Hutter 2,244.45 pts
#45Zachary Donovan 2,242.87 pts
#46Bart Lybaert 2,237.61 pts
#47Joshua Turner 2,233.44 pts
#48Benjamin PollakEverest/Betclic2,213.67 pts
#49Justin Liberto 2,201.45 pts
#50Stephen Song 2,198.68 pts
#51Yiannis Liperis 2,196.24 pts
#52Davidi "Kitbul" KitaiWinamax2,194.20 pts
#53Phachara Wongwichit 2,192.57 pts
#54Michael Addamo 2,179.85 pts
#55Darryll Fish 2,172.91 pts
#56Almedin Imsirovic 2,172.24 pts
#57Chris MoormanLondon Royals2,162.29 pts
#58Yang Zhang 2,159.25 pts
#59Justin Grant Young 2,132.70 pts
#60Pavel Plesuv 2,130.68 pts
#61Brett Bader 2,129.55 pts
#62Stefan Huber 2,102.57 pts
#63Jeremy "TheTaker" Ausmus 2,101.27 pts
#64Nick " " Pupillo 2,099.51 pts
#65Loni Harwood 2,087.53 pts
#66Peter Vitantonio 2,083.66 pts
#67John "World" Hennigan 2,078.79 pts
#68Alexander Lynskey 2,078.03 pts
#69Jerry Wong 2,049.95 pts
#70Christopher Conrad 2,045.63 pts
#71Annand "Victor" RamdinPokerstars2,045.29 pts
#72Darren Rabinowitz 2,034.85 pts
#73Jack Sinclair 2,032.32 pts
#74Ben Palmer 2,032.06 pts
#75Maria Constanza Lampropulos 2,023.44 pts
#76Florian Duta 2,014.03 pts
#77Benjamin Tollerene 2,013.97 pts
#78Chen An Lin 1,997.05 pts
#79Lander Lijo Bereciartua 1,992.64 pts
#80Taylor Black 1,992.05 pts
#81Timothy Patrick Reilly 1,991.66 pts
#82Ubaid Habib 1,986.83 pts
#83Fahredin Mustafov 1,985.71 pts
#84Brett Murray 1,974.12 pts
#85Elio Fox 1,969.63 pts
#86Alexandre ReardUnibet1,967.29 pts
#87Mustapha KanitWinamax1,963.77 pts
#88Anatoly FilatovMoscow Wolverines1,963.71 pts
#89Adam Owen 1,960.87 pts
#90Jonathan Abdellatif 1,958.75 pts
#91Michael Tureniec 1,953.66 pts
#92John Richards 1,953.33 pts
#93Andrew "A.J." Kelsall 1,952.87 pts
#94Mike Takayama 1,952.15 pts
#95Erik Seidel 1,949.22 pts
#96Joe Cada 1,943.13 pts
#97Alan Ari "Ari" Engel 1,941.56 pts
#98Schuyler Thornton 1,933.56 pts
#99Ryan Laplante 1,922.53 pts
#100Gianluca Speranza 1,918.51 pts
#101Michael Wang 1,912.69 pts
#102Ian Steinman 1,901.05 pts
#103Anthony Spinella 1,900.69 pts
#104Jake Schwartz 1,893.98 pts
#105Vincent Moscati 1,889.48 pts
#106Jeff GrossBerlin Bears1,885.22 pts
#107Spencer Champlin 1,884.83 pts
#108Ihar Soika 1,879.70 pts
#109Arsenii Karmatckii 1,874.69 pts
#110Nikolay Fal 1,871.19 pts
#111Eric Baldwin 1,869.25 pts
#112Cary Katz 1,867.79 pts
#113Ivan DeyraWinamax1,867.01 pts
#114Marvin Guido "MadMarvin" Rettenmaier 1,864.02 pts
#115Julien Alexan Sitbon 1,861.13 pts
#116Steve "Mango" O'Dwyer 1,859.32 pts
#117Jeffrey Trudeau 1,853.80 pts
#118Mike Shin 1,852.63 pts
#119Benjamin Zamani 1,851.79 pts
#120Matthew "All In At 420" Stout 1,840.28 pts
#121Joe Elpayaa 1,838.39 pts
#122William Berry 1,836.90 pts
#123Martin Zamani 1,825.92 pts
#124Guillaume DiazWinamax1,810.93 pts
#125Longsheng Tan 1,808.28 pts
#126Arkadiy Tsinis 1,807.53 pts
#127Aaron Johnson 1,799.54 pts
#128Phil "The Poker Brat" Hellmuth 1,784.48 pts
#129Justin Zaki 1,784.11 pts
#130Ryan Phan 1,780.38 pts
#131Michael Gathy 1,778.69 pts
#132Martijn Gerrits 1,778.18 pts
#133Scott Stewart 1,775.21 pts
#134Daniel Chi Tang 1,774.42 pts
#135Peter Eichhardt 1,771.25 pts
#136Timur Margolin 1,770.11 pts
#137Chance KornuthLA Sunset1,768.72 pts
#138Zachary Smiley 1,768.27 pts
#139Vineet "Vinny" Pahuja 1,765.66 pts
#140Juan Pardo Domínguez 1,761.68 pts
#141Nicholas Palma 1,754.15 pts
#142Patrick Truong 1,751.25 pts
#143Jeffrey Hakim 1,751.20 pts
#144Alexander Lakhov 1,745.87 pts
#145Uri Reichenstein 1,743.99 pts
#146Victor Chong 1,742.24 pts
#147Chris "Jesus" Ferguson 1,740.30 pts
#148Thomas Boivin 1,737.60 pts
#149Matous Houzvicek 1,732.64 pts
#150Emanuel "Will" Failla 1,732.05 pts
#151Takao Shimizu 1,729.44 pts
#152Kahle Burns 1,719.85 pts
#153Daniel "Wildman75" Buzgon 1,718.36 pts
#154David "The Dragon" Pham 1,718.13 pts
#155Dutch Boyd 1,717.43 pts
#156Aylar Lie 1,716.62 pts
#157Sean Winter 1,716.21 pts
#158Simon Burns 1,714.77 pts
#159Anthony Ruberto 1,712.58 pts
#160William Givens 1,711.85 pts
#161Ravi Raghavan 1,707.77 pts
#162James Agate 1,705.22 pts
#163James Chen 1,704.89 pts
#164Toby "The Jester" Lewis 1,699.61 pts
#165Aleksandr Gofman 1,695.79 pts
#166Robert Hankins 1,692.70 pts
#167Martin Finger 1,687.45 pts
#168Aaron "Padilla" Massey 1,683.19 pts
#169Iori Yogo 1,682.64 pts
#170Gavin O'Rourke 1,682.13 pts
#171Aditya "Intervention" AgarwalKolkata Creators1,679.75 pts
#172Benjamin Keeline 1,678.85 pts
#173Keith Morrow 1,678.31 pts
#174Alex Ziskin 1,677.63 pts
#175Jared Griener 1,671.46 pts
#176Daniel Strelitz 1,668.61 pts
#177Anthony Reategui 1,665.80 pts
#178Matt GlantzParx Casino1,662.26 pts
#179Jason WheelerNew York Rounders1,661.17 pts
#180Bobby Poe 1,659.44 pts
#181Alexander Rocha 1,658.05 pts
#182Danny Wong 1,657.82 pts
#183Steven Wolansky 1,657.38 pts
#184Thomas Taylor 1,654.24 pts
#185Bryan Piccioli 1,653.92 pts
#186Maria HoLA Sunset1,648.00 pts
#187Jonathan Hilton 1,645.39 pts
#188Michael Linster 1,642.02 pts
#189Wayne Harmon 1,633.56 pts
#190David Jackson 1,633.41 pts
#191Jonathan "PearlJammed" Turner 1,630.51 pts
#192Robert Heidorn 1,630.45 pts
#193Jeremy Palvini 1,630.05 pts
#194Kenny Hallaert 1,626.51 pts
#195Kurt Jewell 1,620.94 pts
#196Sonny Franco 1,617.65 pts
#197Michael Semenov 1,615.69 pts
#198David Prociak 1,614.85 pts
#199Daniel Jones 1,614.25 pts
#200Raghav Bansal 1,614.09 pts
#201Justin Harvell 1,613.53 pts
#202Ben Dobson 1,605.48 pts
#203Hon Cheong Lee 1,605.26 pts
#204Josias Santos 1,604.71 pts
#205Dan Heimiller 1,603.34 pts
#206Sam Soverel 1,602.74 pts
#207Joseph Serock 1,601.98 pts
#208Kiryl Radzivonau 1,601.37 pts
#209Dmitry Gromov 1,599.97 pts
#210Ralph "Rep" Porter 1,598.30 pts
#211Kao Saechao 1,595.21 pts
#212Adam Hendrix 1,594.96 pts
#213Allen "Chainsaw" Kessler 1,593.55 pts
#214Nikita "Mikita" Bodyakovskiy 1,590.82 pts
#215Ismael Bojang 1,583.10 pts
#216Pete Yen Han Chen 1,582.12 pts
#217Eli Elezra 1,581.90 pts
#218Roland Israelashvili 1,578.14 pts
#219Nipun Java 1,576.23 pts
#220Matthias Eibinger 1,572.79 pts
#221Ivaylo Sivinov 1,571.98 pts
#222Kainalu McCue-Unciano 1,571.90 pts
#223Michael Rossitto 1,571.37 pts
#224Jacob Bazeley 1,571.11 pts
#225Milad Oghaban 1,570.17 pts
#226Jon Kristian Kyte 1,570.08 pts
#227Ricky Guan 1,569.46 pts
#228Jose "Nacho" Ignacio Barbero 1,565.75 pts
#229Rex Clinkscales 1,563.03 pts
#230Thomas Zanot 1,559.47 pts
#231Steven van Zadelhoff 1,557.67 pts
#232Ole Schemion 1,556.55 pts
#233Michael Benko 1,555.72 pts
#234Charles Akadiri 1,553.46 pts
#235Maurice Hawkins 1,549.22 pts
#236Michael Noori 1,548.66 pts
#237Gerald Karlic 1,545.44 pts
#238Grzegorz Wyraz 1,545.17 pts
#239Lukas Pribyl 1,544.15 pts
#240Marc MacDonnell 1,538.02 pts
#241Brian Green 1,537.02 pts
#242Ryan McKnight 1,535.30 pts
#243Phillip Hui 1,532.91 pts
#244Yueqi "Rich" Zhu 1,529.06 pts
#245Richard Dixon 1,528.84 pts
#246Michael Del Vecchio 1,528.38 pts
#247Vincent Kwun Ngai Li 1,525.00 pts
#248Michael Cohen 1,524.06 pts
#249Darren EliasSao Paolo Mets1,523.12 pts
#250Daniel Colpoys 1,520.20 pts
#251Jason Eisele 1,514.02 pts
#252Ludovic Geilich 1,512.06 pts
#253Bob Shao 1,509.79 pts
#254Julien Martini 1,502.73 pts
#255Joao VieiraWinamax1,499.77 pts
#256Robert Mizrachi 1,498.98 pts
#257Mark Dube 1,494.78 pts
#258Jason Gooch 1,493.71 pts
#259Neil Patel 1,493.56 pts
#260Brett Apter 1,487.61 pts
#261Peter Hengsakul 1,485.09 pts
#262Takashi Ogura 1,480.55 pts
#263Kfir Nahum 1,479.67 pts
#264Jason Song 1,476.58 pts
#265Stephen Buell 1,475.27 pts
#266Michael "SirWatts" Watson 1,472.24 pts
#267Samuel Panzica 1,472.14 pts
#268Tristan Wade 1,468.19 pts
#269Dejuante Alexander 1,467.98 pts
#270Stoyan Obreshkov 1,463.03 pts
#271Faraz JakaSan Francisco Rush1,462.70 pts
#272Ralph Massey 1,462.49 pts
#273David Mock 1,460.84 pts
#274Krasimir Yankov 1,460.30 pts
#275Michael Lech 1,458.44 pts
#276Jesse Alexis Cohen 1,456.43 pts
#277Laurynas Levinskas 1,455.91 pts
#278Timothy "Tim0thee" AdamsRome Emperors1,454.81 pts
#279Guy Taylor 1,453.44 pts
#280Gary Hasson 1,452.15 pts
#281Jonathan Tamayo 1,449.51 pts
#282Jack Duong 1,447.21 pts
#283DJ MacKinnon 1,446.85 pts
#284Mukul Pahuja 1,446.84 pts
#285Nicholas Eddie Blumenthal 1,446.69 pts
#286Vojtech Ruzicka 1,445.40 pts
#287Conor Beresford 1,443.57 pts
#288Ryan Hughes 1,442.58 pts
#289Renato Akio Kaneoya 1,441.32 pts
#290Martin Staszko 1,438.10 pts
#291John Dolan 1,437.08 pts
#292Steve Karp 1,436.01 pts
#293David Brookshire 1,431.07 pts
#294Ankush Mandavia 1,430.91 pts
#295Maria Konnikova 1,430.40 pts
#296Tyler Patterson 1,429.71 pts
#297Michael Marder 1,427.34 pts
#298Ryan Leng 1,426.67 pts
#299Manuel Afonso Soares Ruivo 1,423.05 pts
#300David Eldridge 1,422.19 pts
PoY 2017PlayerTeamScore
#1Adrian MateosWinamax3,504.71 pts
#2Bryn KenneyNew York Rounders3,478.06 pts
#3Stephen Chidwick 3,341.89 pts
#4Koray Aldemir 3,266.11 pts
#5Stefan Schillhabel 3,236.48 pts
#6Sergio Aido "zcedrick" Aido 3,196.93 pts
#7Dan Smith 3,180.30 pts
#8Alan Ari "Ari" Engel 3,153.16 pts
#9Nick Petrangelo 3,134.62 pts
#10Rainer Kempe 3,086.76 pts
#11Darren EliasSao Paolo Mets3,082.43 pts
#12William Alex Foxen 3,079.73 pts
#13David Peters 3,011.84 pts
#14Dario SammartinoRome Emperors3,006.34 pts
#15Sam Greenwood 2,995.10 pts
#16Steffen Sontheimer 2,976.61 pts
#17Jason KoonPartyPoker2,962.81 pts
#18Ryan Riess 2,959.87 pts
#19Dejuante Alexander 2,952.46 pts
#20Joseph McKeehen 2,950.31 pts
#21Manig Loeser 2,940.17 pts
#22Steve "Mango" O'Dwyer 2,930.15 pts
#23Albert Daher 2,924.60 pts
#24Justin "ZeeJustin" BonomoLondon Royals2,902.80 pts
#25Jack Zi Yang Salter 2,897.67 pts
#26Pete Yen Han Chen 2,857.16 pts
#27Timothy "Tim0thee" AdamsRome Emperors2,848.93 pts
#28Nikita "Mikita" Bodyakovskiy 2,806.67 pts
#29Anthony Spinella 2,795.90 pts
#30Yan Shing "Anson" Tsang 2,778.00 pts
#31Brian Altman 2,777.70 pts
#32Javier Gomez Zapatero 2,772.17 pts
#33Mike "GoLeafsGoEh" LeahParis Aviators2,769.79 pts
#34Charlie "Charlie" Carrel 2,723.72 pts
#35Dmitry Yurasov 2,715.98 pts
#36Samuel Panzica 2,712.35 pts
#37Thomas Mühlöcker 2,675.71 pts
#38Chris "Big Huni" Hunichen 2,671.99 pts
#39Daniel "mrGR33N13" Colman 2,664.89 pts
#40Daniel "Kid Poker" NegreanuPokerstars2,660.27 pts
#41Jacob Bazeley 2,653.66 pts
#42Daniel Dvoress 2,653.17 pts
#43Chance KornuthLA Sunset2,648.46 pts
#44Benjamin Tollerene 2,640.09 pts
#45Dietrich Fast 2,638.58 pts
#46Kenny Hallaert 2,633.10 pts
#47Ben Heath 2,631.31 pts
#48Alexandre ReardUnibet2,629.03 pts
#49Kristen "Krissyb24" BicknellPartyPoker2,627.75 pts
#50Niall "Firaldo" Farrell 2,627.54 pts
#51Vlad Darie 2,615.42 pts
#52Preben Stokkan 2,614.56 pts
#53Martin Kabrhel 2,613.57 pts
#54Matt Affleck 2,612.78 pts
#55Vladimir TroyanovskiyMoscow Wolverines2,611.64 pts
#56Fedor HolzLA Sunset2,610.41 pts
#57Paul "The Main Event" Volpe 2,610.18 pts
#58Jan Eric Schwippert 2,580.28 pts
#59Isaac HaxtonPartyPoker2,580.14 pts
#60Olivier "Livb112" BusquetLA Sunset2,577.27 pts
#61Mustapha KanitWinamax2,568.97 pts
#62Benjamin PollakEverest/Betclic2,550.04 pts
#63Andreas Klatt 2,549.68 pts
#64Justin Liberto 2,525.35 pts
#65John Racener 2,523.26 pts
#66Claas Eyke Segebrecht 2,522.30 pts
#67Byron KavermanSao Paolo Mets2,520.03 pts
#68Harrison Gimbel 2,518.10 pts
#69Felipe Tavares "Mojave" Ramos 2,514.55 pts
#70Adrian Attenborough 2,508.69 pts
#71Igor KurganovLondon Royals2,506.74 pts
#72Michael Del Vecchio 2,506.49 pts
#73Martin Finger 2,499.81 pts
#74Igor YaroshevskyyMoscow Wolverines2,498.50 pts
#75Ankush Mandavia 2,497.53 pts
#76Oliver Weis 2,487.09 pts
#77Daniel Chi Tang 2,482.39 pts
#78Timothy Miles 2,479.97 pts
#79Bart Lybaert 2,472.40 pts
#80Jason MercierNew York Rounders2,471.62 pts
#81Samuel Phillips 2,450.00 pts
#82Christopher Robin Frank 2,447.61 pts
#83Lander Lijo Bereciartua 2,443.40 pts
#84Moritz Dietrich 2,441.65 pts
#85Michal Mrakeš 2,440.68 pts
#86Darryll Fish 2,424.89 pts
#87Tom Hall 2,424.37 pts
#88Ryan Laplante 2,414.98 pts
#89Maurice Hawkins 2,412.71 pts
#90Alexandru Papazian 2,412.58 pts
#91Je Wook Oh 2,405.26 pts
#92Benjamin Zamani 2,401.31 pts
#93Christopher Michael Soyza 2,394.68 pts
#94Jason WheelerNew York Rounders2,390.58 pts
#95Shaun Deeb 2,387.56 pts
#96Nick " " Pupillo 2,382.69 pts
#97Aaron "Padilla" Massey 2,374.32 pts
#98John Juanda 2,363.42 pts
#99Alan King Lun Lau 2,357.07 pts
#100Giuseppe Pantaleo 2,356.95 pts
#101Gianluca Speranza 2,356.06 pts
#102David Laka Laka Calzada 2,353.83 pts
#103William Berry 2,351.76 pts
#104Chris MoormanLondon Royals2,350.80 pts
#105Connor Drinan 2,349.80 pts
#106David Eldridge 2,343.23 pts
#107Kurt Jewell 2,343.01 pts
#108Quan ZhouLianzhong2,338.32 pts
#109Alexander Rocha 2,329.83 pts
#110John Edward Monnette 2,326.72 pts
#111Dominik NitscheBerlin Bears2,326.17 pts
#112Faraz JakaSan Francisco Rush2,326.11 pts
#113Jared Todd Jaffee 2,324.09 pts
#114Mark Radoja 2,320.75 pts
#115James Obst 2,312.72 pts
#116Sam Grafton 2,302.99 pts
#117Brett Apter 2,300.35 pts
#118Jake Schindler 2,298.71 pts
#119Christian Christner 2,293.97 pts
#120Erik Seidel 2,285.77 pts
#121Xixiang Luo 2,284.95 pts
#122Jimmy Guerrero 2,281.31 pts
#123Jose "Nacho" Ignacio Barbero 2,280.80 pts
#124Jack Duong 2,279.51 pts
#125Martin JacobsonMontreal Nationals2,275.71 pts
#126Sergi Reixach 2,273.71 pts
#127Ryan Van Sanford 2,260.56 pts
#128Ismael Bojang 2,257.90 pts
#129Anthony ZinnoLas Vegas Moneymakers2,250.42 pts
#130Eric Baldwin 2,243.42 pts
#131Boris Kolev 2,243.15 pts
#132Jeffrey Trudeau 2,239.83 pts
#133Joe Elpayaa 2,239.73 pts
#134Ian O'Hara 2,239.63 pts
#135Marc MacDonnell 2,239.50 pts
#136Benjamin Yu 2,239.17 pts
#137Christian "Charder" Harder 2,235.68 pts
#138Yang Zhang 2,235.47 pts
#139Matas Cimbolas 2,234.91 pts
#140Michael "SirWatts" Watson 2,231.60 pts
#141Conor Beresford 2,226.10 pts
#142Ioannis Angelou-Konstas 2,218.76 pts
#143Dylan Wilkerson 2,217.86 pts
#144David "'ODB'" Baker 2,217.71 pts
#145Keven Stammen 2,213.23 pts
#146Paul Höfer 2,211.63 pts
#147Tobias Peters 2,205.12 pts
#148Phil "The Poker Brat" Hellmuth 2,204.76 pts
#149Robert Heidorn 2,202.96 pts
#150Shyngis Satubayen 2,199.65 pts
#151Dylan Linde 2,198.73 pts
#152Maria Constanza Lampropulos 2,196.75 pts
#153Michael P Dentale 2,193.12 pts
#154Mihai Niste 2,190.56 pts
#155Viliyan Petleshkov 2,187.23 pts
#156Daniel Dizenzo 2,186.00 pts
#157Michael Addamo 2,179.89 pts
#158Usman Siddique 2,175.49 pts
#159Max Silver 2,173.98 pts
#160Ivan Luca 2,168.11 pts
#161Anatoly FilatovMoscow Wolverines2,159.30 pts
#162Osmin Dardon 2,140.88 pts
#163Andre AkkariSao Paolo Mets2,139.54 pts
#164Rafael Moraes 2,138.99 pts
#165Gerald Karlic 2,138.23 pts
#166Fahredin Mustafov 2,128.94 pts
#167Johanssy Joseph 2,121.63 pts
#168Blake Bohn 2,116.19 pts
#169Josias Santos 2,113.51 pts
#170Aaron Mermelstein 2,103.36 pts
#171Michael Amato 2,102.33 pts
#172Ubaid Habib 2,097.05 pts
#173Javier Zarco 2,097.03 pts
#174Omar Lakhdari 2,093.90 pts
#175Aleksandr Gofman 2,093.09 pts
#176Eddy Sabat 2,092.19 pts
#177Maria HoLA Sunset2,088.80 pts
#178Sonny Franco 2,087.73 pts
#179Jett Schencker 2,085.05 pts
#180Ryan Leng 2,081.91 pts
#181Pierre "The Serial Qualifier" NeuvilleDental-Suite Poker2,079.65 pts
#182Dean Baranowski 2,079.20 pts
#183Davidi "Kitbul" KitaiWinamax2,077.67 pts
#184Chad Eveslage 2,074.59 pts
#185Asi Moshe 2,072.74 pts
#186James Chen 2,070.05 pts
#187David "The Dragon" Pham 2,069.63 pts
#188Jonathan "xMONSTERxDONGx" Karamalikis 2,069.19 pts
#189Roman Korenev 2,068.86 pts
#190Morten Mortensen 2,068.73 pts
#191Loni Harwood 2,066.17 pts
#192Fabrice SoulierParis Aviators2,065.04 pts
#193Peter Vitantonio 2,064.15 pts
#194Sorel "Imper1um" Mizzi 2,063.38 pts
#195Andres Korn 2,061.97 pts
#196Georgios Zisimopoulos 2,058.97 pts
#197Govert Metaal 2,050.57 pts
#198Maxwell Young 2,041.47 pts
#199Tomas Soderstrom 2,041.24 pts
#200David Jackson 2,040.92 pts
#201Florian Duta 2,039.20 pts
#202Dmitry Chop 2,037.12 pts
#203Neil Patel 2,035.94 pts
#204Gaurav Raina 2,032.51 pts
#205Luke Brereton 2,031.69 pts
#206Ryan McKnight 2,031.09 pts
#207Alexander Greenblatt 2,030.16 pts
#208Paul Balzano 2,028.06 pts
#209Gavin O'Rourke 2,025.13 pts
#210Aleksandar Tomovic 2,025.01 pts
#211Jason Gooch 2,024.92 pts
#212Cliff "Johnny Bax" Josephy 2,024.06 pts
#213Nipun Java 2,023.02 pts
#214Park Yu "Sparrow" Cheung 2,018.54 pts
#215Phillip Hui 2,016.50 pts
#216Rex Clinkscales 2,008.77 pts
#217Jeremy Joseph 2,008.13 pts
#218Massoud "Mike" Eskandari 2,003.22 pts
#219Joe Kuether 2,000.91 pts
#220John Richards 1,999.50 pts
#221Raffaele Sorrentino 1,999.04 pts
#222Maxim "Decay" Lykov 1,998.81 pts
#223Scott Stewart 1,998.65 pts
#224Marshall White 1,994.53 pts
#225Uri Reichenstein 1,993.92 pts
#226Chris "Jesus" Ferguson 1,989.90 pts
#227Barry Hutter 1,988.71 pts
#228James "Jim" Gilbert 1,988.65 pts
#229Esther "ETAY" Taylor-Brady 1,987.27 pts
#230Konstantin "pustelga" Puchkov 1,984.84 pts
#231Dzmitry UrbanovichMoscow Wolverines1,983.99 pts
#232Nadya Magnus 1,983.11 pts
#233Kevin "ImALuckSack" MacPheeNew York Rounders1,982.86 pts
#234Ryan Hughes 1,981.86 pts
#235William Givens 1,980.63 pts
#236Juan Carlos Alvarado 1,976.78 pts
#237Christoph Vogelsang 1,973.81 pts
#238Matthew Wakeman 1,967.86 pts
#239Simon Lam 1,966.76 pts
#240Dan Wilson 1,964.30 pts
#241Francois Billard 1,962.23 pts
#242James Calderaro 1,960.72 pts
#243Jake CodyLas Vegas Moneymakers1,959.21 pts
#244Ludovic "-" Riehl 1,957.54 pts
#245Anton Astapau 1,956.88 pts
#246Dominik Panka 1,956.46 pts
#247Ivan DeyraWinamax1,955.13 pts
#248Thomas Taylor 1,953.77 pts
#249Ole Schemion 1,952.82 pts
#250Lachezar Plamenov Petkov 1,950.75 pts
#251Diego Zeiter 1,949.20 pts
#252Taylor Paur 1,949.08 pts
#253Romain Pierre LewisWinamax1,948.47 pts
#254Jiri Desmo Horak 1,947.46 pts
#255Yuliyan Nikolaev Kolev 1,944.05 pts
#256Ravi Raghavan 1,943.10 pts
#257Darren Rabinowitz 1,942.76 pts
#258Jonathan Abdellatif 1,942.51 pts
#259Jefferey Fielder 1,942.34 pts
#260Felix Bleiker 1,941.03 pts
#261Tomas Jozonis 1,939.40 pts
#262Kyle Cartwright 1,938.64 pts
#263Antoine Saout 1,936.21 pts
#264Zhaoxing Wang 1,935.29 pts
#265Bertrand "ElkY" GrospellierParis Aviators1,935.03 pts
#266Kevin Calenzo 1,931.81 pts
#267Bobby Zhang 1,931.72 pts
#268Stoyan Obreshkov 1,927.35 pts
#269Michael Hahn 1,926.91 pts
#270Bartlomiej Machon 1,926.10 pts
#271Matthew "All In At 420" Stout 1,923.88 pts
#272Nikolai Sears 1,922.93 pts
#273Krzysztof Stybaniewicz 1,920.39 pts
#274Stanislav "buschle" Koleno 1,920.36 pts
#275Phong Than Vip Nguyen 1,914.14 pts
#276Robert Schulz 1,904.71 pts
#277Maxi "Maxi" Lehmanski 1,903.25 pts
#278Andrew "A.J." Kelsall 1,901.95 pts
#279Victor Choupeaux  1,896.22 pts
#280Bernardo "Bedias" Dias 1,893.40 pts
#281Michael Rocco 1,893.17 pts
#282Michael Linster 1,890.06 pts
#283Sylvain LoosliWinamax1,889.65 pts
#284Benjamin Keeline 1,888.18 pts
#285Simeon Naydenov 1,887.60 pts
#286Ludovic Geilich 1,886.36 pts
#287Kalidou Sow 1,886.12 pts
#288Rocco "RoccoGe" Palumbo 1,885.82 pts
#289Marvin Guido "MadMarvin" Rettenmaier 1,884.52 pts
#290Cate Hall 1,882.66 pts
#291Caufman Talley 1,879.66 pts
#292Mohsin "ChicagoCards1" Charania 1,879.26 pts
#293Shannon "BLUFFforRENT" Shorr 1,877.97 pts
#294Roland Israelashvili 1,876.16 pts
#295Allen "Chainsaw" Kessler 1,876.03 pts
#296Pratyush Buddiga 1,874.86 pts
#297Nicholas Palma 1,871.59 pts
#298Pavel Plesuv 1,869.67 pts
#299Jared Griener 1,866.60 pts
#300Daniel Lowery 1,866.11 pts
PoY 2016PlayerTeamScore
#1David Peters 3,666.31 pts
#2Fedor HolzLA Sunset3,644.80 pts
#3Justin "ZeeJustin" BonomoLondon Royals3,479.70 pts
#4Chance KornuthLA Sunset3,336.54 pts
#5Adrian MateosWinamax3,316.07 pts
#6Alan Ari "Ari" Engel 3,290.43 pts
#7Paul "The Main Event" Volpe 3,192.88 pts
#8Nick Petrangelo 3,176.03 pts
#9Ankush Mandavia 3,138.97 pts
#10Samuel Panzica 3,114.66 pts
#11Charlie "Charlie" Carrel 3,088.76 pts
#12Bryn KenneyNew York Rounders3,002.78 pts
#13Ivan Luca 2,992.47 pts
#14Jason MercierNew York Rounders2,983.71 pts
#15Jack Zi Yang Salter 2,941.18 pts
#16Jason KoonPartyPoker2,927.38 pts
#17David Yan 2,927.22 pts
#18Connor Drinan 2,926.70 pts
#19Dietrich Fast 2,907.40 pts
#20Rainer Kempe 2,905.88 pts
#21Igor KurganovLondon Royals2,905.46 pts
#22Niall "Firaldo" Farrell 2,882.05 pts
#23Dominik NitscheBerlin Bears2,875.65 pts
#24Steve "Mango" O'Dwyer 2,875.64 pts
#25Thomas "Kingsofcards" MarcheseNew York Rounders2,874.82 pts
#26Andjelko Andrejevic 2,849.20 pts
#27Anthony ZinnoLas Vegas Moneymakers2,847.70 pts
#28Jake Schindler 2,813.76 pts
#29Sergio Aido "zcedrick" Aido 2,809.61 pts
#30Alexander Rocha 2,797.23 pts
#31Stefan Schillhabel 2,778.63 pts
#32Benjamin Zamani 2,771.24 pts
#33Sergey LebedevMoscow Wolverines2,765.28 pts
#34Brian Yoon 2,710.58 pts
#35Jason WheelerNew York Rounders2,709.71 pts
#36Dan Smith 2,697.19 pts
#37Erik Seidel 2,687.81 pts
#38Bryan Piccioli 2,687.01 pts
#39Dorian Alejandro Rios Pavon 2,683.90 pts
#40Seth Davies 2,668.41 pts
#41John Racener 2,664.91 pts
#42Barry Hutter 2,657.99 pts
#43Sam Soverel 2,655.54 pts
#44Stephen Chidwick 2,652.30 pts
#45Davidi "Kitbul" KitaiWinamax2,637.76 pts
#46Joseph McKeehen 2,632.08 pts
#47Koray Aldemir 2,625.90 pts
#48James Obst 2,605.46 pts
#49Anthony GreggSan Francisco Rush2,605.30 pts
#50Pierre "The Serial Qualifier" NeuvilleDental-Suite Poker2,598.55 pts
#51Farid Jattin 2,596.89 pts
#52Jan Eric Schwippert 2,571.99 pts
#53Alexander Lynskey 2,555.73 pts
#54William Alex Foxen 2,536.70 pts
#55Joseph "Joseph" Cheong 2,523.75 pts
#56Aaron Mermelstein 2,521.21 pts
#57Craig Varnell 2,504.88 pts
#58Max Silver 2,500.74 pts
#59Jordan Cristos 2,495.54 pts
#60Ole Schemion 2,480.44 pts
#61Brian Altman 2,469.75 pts
#62Antoine Saout 2,451.69 pts
#63Ismael Bojang 2,451.32 pts
#64Yang Zhang 2,446.98 pts
#65Jake Schwartz 2,441.48 pts
#66Xixiang Luo 2,439.77 pts
#67Mark Herm 2,437.49 pts
#68Timothy Miles 2,429.10 pts
#69Johanssy Joseph 2,419.96 pts
#70Cary Katz 2,418.64 pts
#71Martin Kozlov 2,414.70 pts
#72Taylor Paur 2,414.46 pts
#73Justin Grant Young 2,412.40 pts
#74Pratyush Buddiga 2,405.09 pts
#75Daniel Strelitz 2,393.21 pts
#76Jonathan "PearlJammed" Turner 2,389.29 pts
#77Tom Middleton 2,387.94 pts
#78Cate Hall 2,383.64 pts
#79Tom Hall 2,379.87 pts
#80Paul Balzano 2,378.96 pts
#81Adrien Allain 2,372.28 pts
#82David Malka 2,367.10 pts
#83Kully Sidhu 2,365.66 pts
#84Jack Duong 2,365.46 pts
#85Ben Heath 2,359.67 pts
#86Timothy "Tim0thee" AdamsRome Emperors2,357.99 pts
#87Roman Korenev 2,344.90 pts
#88Benjamin PollakEverest/Betclic2,343.84 pts
#89Paul Newey 2,339.52 pts
#90Andrey PateychukMoscow Wolverines2,339.47 pts
#91Felipe Tavares "Mojave" Ramos 2,337.03 pts
#92Sylvain LoosliWinamax2,334.41 pts
#93Darren EliasSao Paolo Mets2,327.91 pts
#94Luiz Antonio Antonio Duarte Ferreira Duarte Ferreira Filho 2,326.87 pts
#95Mike "GoLeafsGoEh" LeahParis Aviators2,320.86 pts
#96Kou Vang 2,317.91 pts
#97Matthew Wantman 2,314.46 pts
#98Paul Höfer 2,312.85 pts
#99David Vamplew 2,293.87 pts
#100Keven Stammen 2,287.98 pts
#101Samuel Chartier 2,287.32 pts
#102Aliaksei Boika 2,282.73 pts
#103Mukul Pahuja 2,281.52 pts
#104Anthony Spinella 2,273.22 pts
#105Julian Stuer 2,266.21 pts
#106Georgios Zisimopoulos 2,265.65 pts
#107Aaron "Padilla" Massey 2,262.85 pts
#108Viliyan Petleshkov 2,257.43 pts
#109Weiyi "Wayne" ZhangHong Kong Stars2,256.95 pts
#110Andrew Spears 2,256.66 pts
#111Sam Greenwood 2,254.04 pts
#112Marvin Guido "MadMarvin" Rettenmaier 2,248.86 pts
#113Juha Helppi 2,248.62 pts
#114Justin Liberto 2,240.91 pts
#115Diego Zeiter 2,238.08 pts
#116Walter TreccarichiRome Emperors2,231.44 pts
#117Ryan "g0lfa" D'Angelo 2,217.81 pts
#118Igor YaroshevskyyMoscow Wolverines2,215.30 pts
#119Alex Difelice 2,214.79 pts
#120Alexander Lakhov 2,209.94 pts
#121Tony George "Tony" DunstClubWPT2,198.15 pts
#122Jesse Yaginuma 2,197.96 pts
#123Christopher Robin Frank 2,197.87 pts
#124Sean Winter 2,192.14 pts
#125Michael Gagliano 2,179.18 pts
#126Lucas Blanco 2,173.83 pts
#127Emanuel "Will" Failla 2,166.69 pts
#128Artur Koren 2,156.38 pts
#129Atanas Kavrakov 2,155.32 pts
#130Joe Kuether 2,155.32 pts
#131Mohsin "ChicagoCards1" Charania 2,154.70 pts
#132Je Wook Oh 2,152.06 pts
#133Eli Elezra 2,147.49 pts
#134Phillip Hui 2,140.25 pts
#135Joao VieiraWinamax2,137.37 pts
#136Michael Rocco 2,134.14 pts
#137Dylan Linde 2,133.40 pts
#138Jeffrey Chang 2,130.04 pts
#139Gordon Vayo 2,129.30 pts
#140Dan Wilson 2,128.22 pts
#141Timothy Burt 2,117.46 pts
#142Pascal Hartmann 2,111.11 pts
#143Jared Todd Jaffee 2,109.86 pts
#144Nick Yunis 2,109.73 pts
#145Harrison Gimbel 2,109.02 pts
#146Chris "Klod" Klodnicki 2,102.64 pts
#147Patrick LeonardPartyPoker2,099.88 pts
#148Dario SammartinoRome Emperors2,095.19 pts
#149Adam Owen 2,092.01 pts
#150Matthew Davenport 2,085.28 pts
#151Michael Gathy 2,084.37 pts
#152Vineet "Vinny" Pahuja 2,082.04 pts
#153Michael Addamo 2,081.18 pts
#154Darren Rabinowitz 2,077.26 pts
#155Tobias Peters 2,075.56 pts
#156Jerry Wong 2,075.15 pts
#157Maurice Hawkins 2,072.52 pts
#158Jan Bendik 2,070.11 pts
#159Joseph Serock 2,064.81 pts
#160Matthew Salsberg 2,063.04 pts
#161James Akenhead 2,061.96 pts
#162Alex Keating 2,060.63 pts
#163Dzmitry UrbanovichMoscow Wolverines2,060.51 pts
#164Rafael Moraes 2,054.22 pts
#165Peter Eichhardt 2,053.71 pts
#166Faraz JakaSan Francisco Rush2,044.09 pts
#167Jeff GrossBerlin Bears2,041.24 pts
#168Goran Mandic 2,038.68 pts
#169Senh Man Ung 2,038.02 pts
#170Rex Clinkscales 2,037.60 pts
#171Ludovic Geilich 2,035.42 pts
#172Rodrigo Requiao Strong 2,033.31 pts
#173Matas Cimbolas 2,028.04 pts
#174Aditya Prasetyo 2,026.60 pts
#175Michael Comisso 2,025.50 pts
#176Jason Les 2,022.32 pts
#177Vlad Darie 2,020.21 pts
#178Matt Affleck 2,015.36 pts
#179Vladimir TroyanovskiyMoscow Wolverines2,013.78 pts
#180Chad Eveslage 2,012.71 pts
#181Matt GlantzParx Casino2,009.18 pts
#182Usman Siddique 2,008.81 pts
#183Antonio "The Magician" EsfandiariPlayground Players Club2,005.08 pts
#184Michael "The Grinder" Mizrachi 2,004.99 pts
#185Louis Salter 2,003.58 pts
#186Ilkin Savalan Amirov 2,002.48 pts
#187Matthew "All In At 420" Stout 1,999.66 pts
#188Patrick Mahoney 1,999.11 pts
#189Benjamin Keeline 1,993.27 pts
#190Stoyan Obreshkov 1,992.76 pts
#191Loren Klein 1,990.08 pts
#192Olivier "Livb112" BusquetLA Sunset1,989.01 pts
#193Steffen Sontheimer 1,987.60 pts
#194Quan ZhouLianzhong1,986.57 pts
#195Andreas Freund 1,985.99 pts
#196Georgios Sotiropoulos 1,981.80 pts
#197Mark Darner 1,977.21 pts
#198Stefan Jedlicka 1,976.88 pts
#199Simon Deadman 1,975.44 pts
#200Dani Dani Stern 1,975.09 pts
#201Daniel Dvoress 1,973.43 pts
#202Mark Radoja 1,971.25 pts
#203Jacob Bazeley 1,969.55 pts
#204Erwann PecheuxPMU1,967.61 pts
#205Upeshka De Silva 1,965.29 pts
#206Eduards Kudrjavcevs 1,963.20 pts
#207Ryan Riess 1,958.35 pts
#208Bart Lybaert 1,956.76 pts
#209Richard Alsup 1,954.81 pts
#210Spencer Champlin 1,954.47 pts
#211Benjamin Reinhart 1,953.21 pts
#212Andrew Hulme 1,950.41 pts
#213Benjamin Winsor 1,949.09 pts
#214Martin Finger 1,943.45 pts
#215Darryll Fish 1,942.30 pts
#216Brent Roberts 1,935.71 pts
#217Joris Ruys 1,934.34 pts
#218Michael Hahn 1,932.23 pts
#219Ivan DeyraWinamax1,931.16 pts
#220Shivan Abdine 1,926.73 pts
#221Kane Kalas 1,912.85 pts
#222Daniel Chi Tang 1,911.88 pts
#223Benny Glaser 1,911.65 pts
#224Enzo Del Piero 1,908.16 pts
#225Zohair Karim 1,907.23 pts
#226Thiago "XTheDecanoX" NishijimaSao Paolo Mets1,903.89 pts
#227Timothy Patrick Reilly 1,903.62 pts
#228Roland Israelashvili 1,900.06 pts
#229Josip SimunicPartyPoker1,898.28 pts
#230David "Chino" Rheem 1,896.82 pts
#231Andrew "LuckyChewy" Lichtenberger 1,891.78 pts
#232David Diaz 1,890.39 pts
#233Robert Hankins 1,890.02 pts
#234Dejuante Alexander 1,889.63 pts
#235Gleb Kovtunov 1,889.14 pts
#236Jesse Alexis Cohen 1,886.19 pts
#237Mihails Morozovs 1,883.38 pts
#238Byron KavermanSao Paolo Mets1,879.88 pts
#239Richard DubiniPartyPoker1,876.78 pts
#240Adam Geyer 1,876.31 pts
#241Ramin "incognito579" Hajiyev 1,875.85 pts
#242Isaac HaxtonPartyPoker1,872.81 pts
#243Adam Levy 1,871.61 pts
#244Christian "Charder" Harder 1,868.63 pts
#245Joey Weissman 1,867.49 pts
#246Stevan Chew 1,865.50 pts
#247Linh Tran 1,863.55 pts
#248Yung Andy "Andy" Hwang 1,861.97 pts
#249Roman Valerstein 1,860.97 pts
#250Tyler Patterson 1,860.46 pts
#251Raiden Kan Yew FattHong Kong Stars1,857.71 pts
#252Ryan Laplante 1,854.66 pts
#253Justin Zaki 1,853.83 pts
#254Daniel Weinman 1,853.22 pts
#255Amos Ben Haim 1,853.21 pts
#256Michael "SirWatts" Watson 1,853.18 pts
#257Gavin O'Rourke 1,852.72 pts
#258Dmitry Yurasov 1,850.20 pts
#259Brendon "Brendooor" Rubie 1,844.67 pts
#260Kiryl Radzivonau 1,843.36 pts
#261Jiri Desmo Horak 1,836.69 pts
#262Paul Tedeschi 1,835.02 pts
#263Oleksii Khoroshenin 1,833.04 pts
#264Alex Ziskin 1,831.31 pts
#265Michael Telker 1,827.89 pts
#266Kevin Grabel 1,827.75 pts
#267Ryan Van Sanford 1,826.92 pts
#268Arthur Conan 1,824.43 pts
#269Mike Shariati 1,824.10 pts
#270Dimitar Danchev 1,822.15 pts
#271Randy Pfeifer 1,818.20 pts
#272Daniel "Wildman75" Buzgon 1,813.90 pts
#273Moritz Dietrich 1,813.62 pts
#274Arne Coulier 1,812.61 pts
#275David "The Dragon" Pham 1,811.99 pts
#276Iliodoros Kamatakis 1,811.72 pts
#277Michael Wang 1,807.83 pts
#278David Jackson 1,807.03 pts
#279Kilian Kramer 1,801.83 pts
#280David Urban 1,800.65 pts
#281Brett Bader 1,798.40 pts
#282Scott Clements 1,796.87 pts
#283Jose "Nacho" Ignacio Barbero 1,796.28 pts
#284Steve Karp 1,795.86 pts
#285Vicente Delgado 1,792.92 pts
#286Pablo Gordillo Gordillo Caballero 1,787.86 pts
#287Ryan Dunn 1,780.56 pts
#288Jason Rivkin 1,778.91 pts
#289Jerry Ödeen 1,775.63 pts
#290Gregory Fishberg 1,774.55 pts
#291Ben Palmer 1,773.47 pts
#292Dermot BlainFullTilt Poker1,772.27 pts
#293Jasper Meijer Van Putten 1,771.63 pts
#294Alexander Greenblatt 1,770.18 pts
#295Kristen "Krissyb24" BicknellPartyPoker1,769.29 pts
#296Lance "Cord" Garcia 1,767.41 pts
#297Alexander "AJ" Gambino 1,765.19 pts
#298Mike "Timex" McDonaldMontreal Nationals1,763.63 pts
#299Felix Vincent Stephensen 1,762.54 pts
#300Nipun Java 1,760.35 pts
PoY 2015PlayerTeamScore
#1Byron KavermanSao Paolo Mets4,736.90 pts
#2Anthony ZinnoLas Vegas Moneymakers4,649.05 pts
#3Steve "Mango" O'Dwyer 4,640.17 pts
#4Nick Petrangelo 4,605.26 pts
#5Fedor HolzLA Sunset4,260.13 pts
#6Dzmitry UrbanovichMoscow Wolverines4,233.71 pts
#7Jason MercierNew York Rounders4,175.44 pts
#8Connor Drinan 3,996.08 pts
#9Scott Seiver 3,887.88 pts
#10Erik Seidel 3,875.60 pts
#11Paul "The Main Event" Volpe 3,852.86 pts
#12Dominik NitscheBerlin Bears3,848.66 pts
#13Stephen Chidwick 3,792.63 pts
#14Martin Finger 3,741.42 pts
#15Joe Kuether 3,740.72 pts
#16Igor YaroshevskyyMoscow Wolverines3,720.62 pts
#17Mike "Timex" McDonaldMontreal Nationals3,689.68 pts
#18Barry Hutter 3,681.94 pts
#19Sam Greenwood 3,678.50 pts
#20Bryn KenneyNew York Rounders3,660.40 pts
#21Thomas "Kingsofcards" MarcheseNew York Rounders3,634.75 pts
#22Kevin "ImALuckSack" MacPheeNew York Rounders3,633.80 pts
#23Ivan Luca 3,516.98 pts
#24David Peters 3,515.20 pts
#25Jonathan DuhamelLas Vegas Moneymakers3,483.83 pts
#26Alexander Denisov 3,476.84 pts
#27Adrian MateosWinamax3,470.87 pts
#28Davidi "Kitbul" KitaiWinamax3,461.80 pts
#29Taylor Paur 3,450.57 pts
#30Jason WheelerNew York Rounders3,365.96 pts
#31Brian RastBerlin Bears3,208.11 pts
#32Thomas Mühlöcker 3,180.08 pts
#33Rainer Kempe 3,174.46 pts
#34Ramin "incognito579" Hajiyev 3,160.80 pts
#35Dan Smith 3,155.92 pts
#36Jake Schindler 3,151.90 pts
#37Mustapha KanitWinamax3,145.92 pts
#38Dario SammartinoRome Emperors3,132.63 pts
#39Sorel "Imper1um" Mizzi 3,076.55 pts
#40Benjamin PollakEverest/Betclic3,062.12 pts
#41Sean Winter 3,056.16 pts
#42Jack Zi Yang Salter 3,046.15 pts
#43Daniel Dvoress 3,037.17 pts
#44Michael Wang 3,019.69 pts
#45Vladimir Dobrovolskiy 2,979.91 pts
#46Georgios Zisimopoulos 2,945.14 pts
#47Isaac HaxtonPartyPoker2,938.04 pts
#48Ankush Mandavia 2,935.97 pts
#49David "Doc" Sands 2,934.36 pts
#50Mukul Pahuja 2,929.64 pts
#51Shannon "BLUFFforRENT" Shorr 2,918.93 pts
#52Hans Winzeler 2,909.96 pts
#53Justin "ZeeJustin" BonomoLondon Royals2,908.06 pts
#54Samuel Chartier 2,873.76 pts
#55Benjamin Zamani 2,866.52 pts
#56Niall "Firaldo" Farrell 2,844.93 pts
#57Michael "SirWatts" Watson 2,837.52 pts
#58Simon Deadman 2,806.04 pts
#59Vladimir TroyanovskiyMoscow Wolverines2,787.72 pts
#60Brian Yoon 2,780.79 pts
#61Nipun Java 2,774.66 pts
#62Scott Clements 2,760.56 pts
#63Anton Astapau 2,735.08 pts
#64Mike "GoLeafsGoEh" LeahParis Aviators2,734.49 pts
#65Keven Stammen 2,724.28 pts
#66Paul Tedeschi 2,717.00 pts
#67Ismael Bojang 2,695.15 pts
#68Joseph "Joseph" Cheong 2,673.45 pts
#69Jeremy "TheTaker" Ausmus 2,642.47 pts
#70Alan Ari "Ari" Engel 2,641.65 pts
#71Jared Todd Jaffee 2,638.02 pts
#72Mario Javier López 2,634.35 pts
#73Alexander Lakhov 2,606.35 pts
#74Faraz JakaSan Francisco Rush2,599.99 pts
#75Yury Gulyy 2,596.61 pts
#76Govert Metaal 2,592.98 pts
#77Andre AkkariSao Paolo Mets2,589.08 pts
#78Daniel "Kid Poker" NegreanuPokerstars2,582.40 pts
#79Ian O'Hara 2,558.49 pts
#80Jonathan "FieryJustice" LittleLas Vegas Moneymakers2,557.04 pts
#81Andrey PateychukMoscow Wolverines2,544.92 pts
#82Darryll Fish 2,536.86 pts
#83Aaron Mermelstein 2,535.92 pts
#84Nathan Nate Bjerno 2,522.93 pts
#85David Yan 2,512.25 pts
#86Darren EliasSao Paolo Mets2,511.82 pts
#87Brian "Stinger88" Hastings 2,511.12 pts
#88David Tuthill 2,501.16 pts
#89Jussi Nevanlinna 2,499.96 pts
#90Maurice Hawkins 2,498.73 pts
#91Sergio Aido "zcedrick" Aido 2,484.68 pts
#92Ryan Riess 2,481.25 pts
#93Corey Hochman 2,480.15 pts
#94Benjamin Yu 2,478.62 pts
#95Yingui Li 2,470.06 pts
#96Mark Dube 2,467.36 pts
#97Ricardo Alvarado 2,465.97 pts
#98Joseph McKeehen 2,465.28 pts
#99Olivier "Livb112" BusquetLA Sunset2,455.75 pts
#100Randy Pfeifer 2,443.47 pts
#101Artur Koren 2,440.07 pts
#102Mohsin "ChicagoCards1" Charania 2,436.01 pts
#103Nicholas Palma 2,416.71 pts
#104Jack Duong 2,414.70 pts
#105Javier Zarco 2,413.03 pts
#106Aaron "Padilla" Massey 2,407.28 pts
#107Georgios Sotiropoulos 2,399.42 pts
#108Kilian Kramer 2,391.57 pts
#109Scott Davies 2,383.08 pts
#110Ilkin Savalan Amirov 2,378.16 pts
#111Piotr Franczak 2,367.74 pts
#112Sylvain LoosliWinamax2,357.81 pts
#113Atanas Kavrakov 2,354.60 pts
#114Gerald Karlic 2,351.48 pts
#115Felix Vincent Stephensen 2,350.67 pts
#116Ole Schemion 2,345.21 pts
#117Artem Metalidi 2,343.06 pts
#118Justin Liberto 2,338.26 pts
#119Max "The Italian Pirate" PescatoriRome Emperors2,322.48 pts
#120Dimitar Danchev 2,312.80 pts
#121Ben Heath 2,311.88 pts
#122Kiryl Radzivonau 2,303.62 pts
#123Joao VieiraWinamax2,295.98 pts
#124Thomas Butzhammer 2,293.65 pts
#125Aditya Prasetyo 2,283.15 pts
#126Christoph Vogelsang 2,277.06 pts
#127Andjelko Andrejevic 2,264.00 pts
#128Christian "Charder" Harder 2,260.63 pts
#129Stan Jablonski 2,260.22 pts
#130Ariel "Bahia" Celestino 2,256.72 pts
#131Hunter Cichy 2,247.80 pts
#132Kully Sidhu 2,246.96 pts
#133Andrew "LuckyChewy" Lichtenberger 2,246.14 pts
#134Andrew Chen 2,243.95 pts
#135Tom Hall 2,241.25 pts
#136Zohair Karim 2,234.16 pts
#137Dan Heimiller 2,230.22 pts
#138Shaun Deeb 2,219.15 pts
#139Diogo Cardoso 2,218.29 pts
#140Carlos "The Matador" Mortensen 2,216.50 pts
#141Craig McCorkell 2,208.28 pts
#142Paul Höfer 2,207.91 pts
#143Jeff Rossiter 2,195.98 pts
#144Eddy Sabat 2,178.65 pts
#145Jeff GrossBerlin Bears2,164.85 pts
#146Harrison Gimbel 2,151.64 pts
#147Mike Gorodinsky 2,145.31 pts
#148Dietrich Fast 2,134.99 pts
#149Pratyush Buddiga 2,134.56 pts
#150Farid Jattin 2,133.25 pts
#151Justin Zaki 2,123.41 pts
#152Cornel Andrew Cimpan 2,122.95 pts
#153Walter TreccarichiRome Emperors2,122.38 pts
#154Jacob Bazeley 2,109.14 pts
#155James "Jim" Gilbert 2,108.63 pts
#156Asher Conniff 2,102.14 pts
#157Cary Katz 2,091.47 pts
#158Aleksandr Gofman 2,091.28 pts
#159John Dolan 2,077.12 pts
#160Jens Lakemeier 2,060.34 pts
#161Tyler Patterson 2,060.27 pts
#162Jeff Madsen 2,058.37 pts
#163Matas Cimbolas 2,054.64 pts
#164Jake Schwartz 2,052.00 pts
#165Brian Green 2,043.17 pts
#166Daniel "DJ" Buckley 2,041.90 pts
#167Emanuel "Will" Failla 2,040.18 pts
#168Alexander Rocha 2,036.73 pts
#169Marc MacDonnell 2,035.55 pts
#170Oliver Weis 2,034.03 pts
#171Giacomo Fundaro 2,029.15 pts
#172Steve Karp 2,023.04 pts
#173Samuel Stein 2,018.64 pts
#174Kane Kalas 2,013.27 pts
#175Felix Bleiker 2,008.71 pts
#176David Levi 1,999.08 pts
#177John Racener 1,998.75 pts
#178Igor KurganovLondon Royals1,994.80 pts
#179Matthias De Meulder 1,985.78 pts
#180Ihar Soika 1,981.97 pts
#181Lance "Cord" Garcia 1,980.45 pts
#182Andrew Spears 1,974.93 pts
#183Je Wook Oh 1,973.69 pts
#184Oscar Alache Orrego 1,970.49 pts
#185Yann Dion 1,967.61 pts
#186Allen "Chainsaw" Kessler 1,967.14 pts
#187Jonathan "xMONSTERxDONGx" Karamalikis 1,965.43 pts
#188Ralph "Rep" Porter 1,962.12 pts
#189Juha Helppi 1,957.10 pts
#190Pierre "The Serial Qualifier" NeuvilleDental-Suite Poker1,954.72 pts
#191Ognyan Dimov 1,954.24 pts
#192Ryan Tepen 1,950.81 pts
#193Tobias Peters 1,947.74 pts
#194Rajaee "Robbie" Wazwaz 1,944.25 pts
#195Hossein Ensan 1,939.93 pts
#196Ravi Raghavan 1,932.80 pts
#197Michael Laake 1,930.94 pts
#198Upeshka De Silva 1,922.66 pts
#199Stefan Ivanov 1,922.11 pts
#200Dean Baranowski 1,920.66 pts
#201Jaroslaw Sikora 1,911.65 pts
#202Jose "Nacho" Ignacio Barbero 1,907.37 pts
#203Joe Ebanks 1,902.35 pts
#204Jose Carlos Garcia 1,891.97 pts
#205Erwann PecheuxPMU1,891.56 pts
#206Filippo Lazzaretto 1,888.83 pts
#207Galen Hall 1,884.49 pts
#208Joseph Serock 1,883.94 pts
#209Noah Bronstein 1,876.86 pts
#210Charlie "Charlie" Carrel 1,876.85 pts
#211Leo Wolpert 1,875.47 pts
#212Ludovic Geilich 1,875.19 pts
#213Matthew Wantman 1,875.14 pts
#214Raiden Kan Yew FattHong Kong Stars1,863.94 pts
#215Brian Altman 1,863.02 pts
#216Oleksii Khoroshenin 1,850.72 pts
#217Stefan Schillhabel 1,849.97 pts
#218Yuliyan Nikolaev Kolev 1,847.90 pts
#219Jordan Cristos 1,845.61 pts
#220Nick " " Pupillo 1,840.53 pts
#221Justin Oliver 1,838.16 pts
#222Roland Israelashvili 1,837.78 pts
#223Gavin O'Rourke 1,836.61 pts
#224David Nicholson 1,825.90 pts
#225Timothy Miles 1,819.64 pts
#226Nicola D'Anselmo 1,816.06 pts
#227David Vamplew 1,807.87 pts
#228Jean Encore " " Montury 1,806.76 pts
#229Simeon Naydenov 1,802.48 pts
#230Arie Ori Miller 1,797.14 pts
#231Shyam Srinivasan 1,794.82 pts
#232Ben Dobson 1,794.04 pts
#233Maxim Panyak 1,788.40 pts
#234Iliodoros Kamatakis 1,779.57 pts
#235Jonathan Borenstein 1,779.48 pts
#236Naoya Kihara 1,778.38 pts
#237Vasili Firsau 1,775.94 pts
#238Roman Korenev 1,775.04 pts
#239Diwei "Bryan" HuangHong Kong Stars1,774.51 pts
#240Jean-Noel Thorel 1,774.51 pts
#241Noah Vaillancourt 1,772.47 pts
#242Michael Tureniec 1,769.81 pts
#243William Kakon 1,761.18 pts
#244Andy Philachack 1,758.72 pts
#245Jared Griener 1,756.90 pts
#246Kevin Eyster 1,755.60 pts
#247Jason KoonPartyPoker1,754.98 pts
#248Iacopo Brandi 1,749.76 pts
#249Tristan Wade 1,749.59 pts
#250Kelly Minkin 1,748.99 pts
#251Christoph Csik 1,746.89 pts
#252Oliver Price 1,745.73 pts
#253Josip SimunicPartyPoker1,742.06 pts
#254Vineet "Vinny" Pahuja 1,738.55 pts
#255Jesper Feddersen 1,732.33 pts
#256Walter Fisher 1,730.03 pts
#257Kane Lai 1,728.62 pts
#258Paul Matanel 1,727.35 pts
#259Tom Dobrilovic 1,725.03 pts
#260Taylor Black 1,725.02 pts
#261Yehoram Houri 1,724.59 pts
#262Daniel "djk123" Kelly 1,723.92 pts
#263Nick Yunis 1,723.18 pts
#264Scott Baumstein 1,721.84 pts
#265Amos Ben Haim 1,720.82 pts
#266Frederik Brink Jensen 1,717.85 pts
#267Phil "The Poker Brat" Hellmuth 1,715.51 pts
#268Christopher DeMaci 1,713.41 pts
#269Max Silver 1,711.33 pts
#270Giuliano Bendinelli 1,709.81 pts
#271Matthew "All In At 420" Stout 1,705.36 pts
#272Adam Owen 1,703.69 pts
#273Dani Dani Stern 1,701.27 pts
#274Griffin Paul 1,695.95 pts
#275Rumen Nanev 1,693.32 pts
#276David Nowling 1,693.14 pts
#277Juan Carlos Alvarado 1,690.46 pts
#278Bertrand "ElkY" GrospellierParis Aviators1,687.07 pts
#279Marvin Guido "MadMarvin" Rettenmaier 1,685.71 pts
#280Senh Man Ung 1,684.67 pts
#281Dmitry Ivanov 1,678.65 pts
#282David "'ODB'" Baker 1,678.44 pts
#283Craig Varnell 1,677.99 pts
#284Chris Tryba 1,677.18 pts
#285Jason Les 1,675.69 pts
#286Gilbert Diaz 1,675.64 pts
#287Ben Palmer 1,674.04 pts
#288Jan Eric Schwippert 1,660.12 pts
#289Nikolay Fal 1,659.82 pts
#290Valentin Vornicu 1,656.16 pts
#291Ara Melkistian 1,653.42 pts
#292Justin Schwartz 1,652.64 pts
#293Jose Quintas 1,652.52 pts
#294Emrah Cakmak 1,648.06 pts
#295Harley Thrower 1,646.58 pts
#296Rex Clinkscales 1,641.29 pts
#297Riley Fuller 1,641.01 pts
#298Michael P Dentale 1,635.94 pts
#299Kenny Hallaert 1,631.94 pts
#300Joshua Beckley 1,627.85 pts