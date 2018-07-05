Rankings
GPI
PoY 2018
PoY 2017
PoY 2016
PoY 2015
|PoY 2018
|Player
|Team
|Score
|#1
|Stephen Chidwick
|3,670.42 pts
|#2
|Justin "ZeeJustin" Bonomo
|London Royals
|3,660.28 pts
|#3
|—
|Adrian Mateos
|Winamax
|3,096.99 pts
|#4
|—
|Joseph McKeehen
|3,086.82 pts
|#5
|—
|Jake Schindler
|3,036.76 pts
|#6
|Anthony Zinno
|Las Vegas Moneymakers
|2,936.63 pts
|#7
|Benjamin Yu
|2,934.50 pts
|#8
|Rainer Kempe
|2,923.53 pts
|#9
|Shaun Deeb
|2,886.93 pts
|#10
|Kristen "Krissyb24" Bicknell
|PartyPoker
|2,725.14 pts
|#11
|Sam Greenwood
|2,717.55 pts
|#12
|Jan Eric Schwippert
|2,708.38 pts
|#13
|Manig Loeser
|2,675.69 pts
|#14
|Joseph "Joseph" Cheong
|2,650.81 pts
|#15
|David Peters
|2,635.56 pts
|#16
|Bryn Kenney
|New York Rounders
|2,631.34 pts
|#17
|Romain Pierre Lewis
|Winamax
|2,626.69 pts
|#18
|Timothy Miles
|2,615.99 pts
|#19
|—
|Isaac Haxton
|PartyPoker
|2,571.97 pts
|#20
|—
|Joey Weissman
|2,564.97 pts
|#21
|—
|Jason Koon
|PartyPoker
|2,540.81 pts
|#22
|—
|Mike "GoLeafsGoEh" Leah
|Paris Aviators
|2,531.97 pts
|#23
|—
|Daniel "Kid Poker" Negreanu
|Pokerstars
|2,524.54 pts
|#24
|—
|William Alex Foxen
|2,494.52 pts
|#25
|—
|Thomas Mühlöcker
|2,442.69 pts
|#26
|—
|Nick Petrangelo
|2,432.90 pts
|#27
|—
|Dominik Nitsche
|Berlin Bears
|2,391.41 pts
|#28
|—
|Georgios Zisimopoulos
|2,371.36 pts
|#29
|—
|Dylan Linde
|2,361.73 pts
|#30
|—
|Christopher Michael Soyza
|2,355.29 pts
|#31
|—
|Scott Bohlman
|2,346.81 pts
|#32
|—
|Brian "Stinger88" Hastings
|2,339.63 pts
|#33
|—
|Ryan Riess
|2,325.95 pts
|#34
|Martin Jacobson
|Montreal Nationals
|2,295.15 pts
|#35
|Ramin "incognito579" Hajiyev
|2,291.74 pts
|#36
|Joe Kuether
|2,275.78 pts
|#37
|Blake Whittington
|2,275.30 pts
|#38
|Paul "The Main Event" Volpe
|2,272.15 pts
|#39
|Brian Altman
|2,270.04 pts
|#40
|Dylan Wilkerson
|2,265.74 pts
|#41
|Joseph "Joe" Couden
|2,245.89 pts
|#42
|Yan Shing "Anson" Tsang
|2,245.05 pts
|#43
|Joao Pires Simao
|Sao Paolo Mets
|2,244.65 pts
|#44
|Barry Hutter
|2,244.45 pts
|#45
|Zachary Donovan
|2,242.87 pts
|#46
|Bart Lybaert
|2,237.61 pts
|#47
|Joshua Turner
|2,233.44 pts
|#48
|Benjamin Pollak
|Everest/Betclic
|2,213.67 pts
|#49
|Justin Liberto
|2,201.45 pts
|#50
|Stephen Song
|2,198.68 pts
|#51
|Yiannis Liperis
|2,196.24 pts
|#52
|Davidi "Kitbul" Kitai
|Winamax
|2,194.20 pts
|#53
|Phachara Wongwichit
|2,192.57 pts
|#54
|Michael Addamo
|2,179.85 pts
|#55
|Darryll Fish
|2,172.91 pts
|#56
|Almedin Imsirovic
|2,172.24 pts
|#57
|Chris Moorman
|London Royals
|2,162.29 pts
|#58
|Yang Zhang
|2,159.25 pts
|#59
|Justin Grant Young
|2,132.70 pts
|#60
|Pavel Plesuv
|2,130.68 pts
|#61
|Brett Bader
|2,129.55 pts
|#62
|Stefan Huber
|2,102.57 pts
|#63
|Jeremy "TheTaker" Ausmus
|2,101.27 pts
|#64
|Nick " " Pupillo
|2,099.51 pts
|#65
|—
|Loni Harwood
|2,087.53 pts
|#66
|Peter Vitantonio
|2,083.66 pts
|#67
|John "World" Hennigan
|2,078.79 pts
|#68
|Alexander Lynskey
|2,078.03 pts
|#69
|Jerry Wong
|2,049.95 pts
|#70
|Christopher Conrad
|2,045.63 pts
|#71
|Annand "Victor" Ramdin
|Pokerstars
|2,045.29 pts
|#72
|Darren Rabinowitz
|2,034.85 pts
|#73
|Jack Sinclair
|2,032.32 pts
|#74
|Ben Palmer
|2,032.06 pts
|#75
|Maria Constanza Lampropulos
|2,023.44 pts
|#76
|Florian Duta
|2,014.03 pts
|#77
|Benjamin Tollerene
|2,013.97 pts
|#78
|Chen An Lin
|1,997.05 pts
|#79
|Lander Lijo Bereciartua
|1,992.64 pts
|#80
|Taylor Black
|1,992.05 pts
|#81
|Timothy Patrick Reilly
|1,991.66 pts
|#82
|Ubaid Habib
|1,986.83 pts
|#83
|Fahredin Mustafov
|1,985.71 pts
|#84
|Brett Murray
|1,974.12 pts
|#85
|Elio Fox
|1,969.63 pts
|#86
|Alexandre Reard
|Unibet
|1,967.29 pts
|#87
|Mustapha Kanit
|Winamax
|1,963.77 pts
|#88
|Anatoly Filatov
|Moscow Wolverines
|1,963.71 pts
|#89
|Adam Owen
|1,960.87 pts
|#90
|Jonathan Abdellatif
|1,958.75 pts
|#91
|Michael Tureniec
|1,953.66 pts
|#92
|John Richards
|1,953.33 pts
|#93
|Andrew "A.J." Kelsall
|1,952.87 pts
|#94
|Mike Takayama
|1,952.15 pts
|#95
|Erik Seidel
|1,949.22 pts
|#96
|Joe Cada
|1,943.13 pts
|#97
|Alan Ari "Ari" Engel
|1,941.56 pts
|#98
|Schuyler Thornton
|1,933.56 pts
|#99
|Ryan Laplante
|1,922.53 pts
|#100
|Gianluca Speranza
|1,918.51 pts
|#101
|Michael Wang
|1,912.69 pts
|#102
|Ian Steinman
|1,901.05 pts
|#103
|Anthony Spinella
|1,900.69 pts
|#104
|Jake Schwartz
|1,893.98 pts
|#105
|Vincent Moscati
|1,889.48 pts
|#106
|Jeff Gross
|Berlin Bears
|1,885.22 pts
|#107
|Spencer Champlin
|1,884.83 pts
|#108
|Ihar Soika
|1,879.70 pts
|#109
|Arsenii Karmatckii
|1,874.69 pts
|#110
|Nikolay Fal
|1,871.19 pts
|#111
|Eric Baldwin
|1,869.25 pts
|#112
|Cary Katz
|1,867.79 pts
|#113
|Ivan Deyra
|Winamax
|1,867.01 pts
|#114
|Marvin Guido "MadMarvin" Rettenmaier
|1,864.02 pts
|#115
|Julien Alexan Sitbon
|1,861.13 pts
|#116
|Steve "Mango" O'Dwyer
|1,859.32 pts
|#117
|Jeffrey Trudeau
|1,853.80 pts
|#118
|Mike Shin
|1,852.63 pts
|#119
|Benjamin Zamani
|1,851.79 pts
|#120
|Matthew "All In At 420" Stout
|1,840.28 pts
|#121
|Joe Elpayaa
|1,838.39 pts
|#122
|William Berry
|1,836.90 pts
|#123
|Martin Zamani
|1,825.92 pts
|#124
|Guillaume Diaz
|Winamax
|1,810.93 pts
|#125
|Longsheng Tan
|1,808.28 pts
|#126
|Arkadiy Tsinis
|1,807.53 pts
|#127
|Aaron Johnson
|1,799.54 pts
|#128
|Phil "The Poker Brat" Hellmuth
|1,784.48 pts
|#129
|Justin Zaki
|1,784.11 pts
|#130
|Ryan Phan
|1,780.38 pts
|#131
|Michael Gathy
|1,778.69 pts
|#132
|Martijn Gerrits
|1,778.18 pts
|#133
|Scott Stewart
|1,775.21 pts
|#134
|Daniel Chi Tang
|1,774.42 pts
|#135
|Peter Eichhardt
|1,771.25 pts
|#136
|Timur Margolin
|1,770.11 pts
|#137
|Chance Kornuth
|LA Sunset
|1,768.72 pts
|#138
|Zachary Smiley
|1,768.27 pts
|#139
|Vineet "Vinny" Pahuja
|1,765.66 pts
|#140
|Juan Pardo Domínguez
|1,761.68 pts
|#141
|Nicholas Palma
|1,754.15 pts
|#142
|Patrick Truong
|1,751.25 pts
|#143
|Jeffrey Hakim
|1,751.20 pts
|#144
|Alexander Lakhov
|1,745.87 pts
|#145
|Uri Reichenstein
|1,743.99 pts
|#146
|Victor Chong
|1,742.24 pts
|#147
|Chris "Jesus" Ferguson
|1,740.30 pts
|#148
|Thomas Boivin
|1,737.60 pts
|#149
|Matous Houzvicek
|1,732.64 pts
|#150
|Emanuel "Will" Failla
|1,732.05 pts
|#151
|Takao Shimizu
|1,729.44 pts
|#152
|Kahle Burns
|1,719.85 pts
|#153
|Daniel "Wildman75" Buzgon
|1,718.36 pts
|#154
|David "The Dragon" Pham
|1,718.13 pts
|#155
|Dutch Boyd
|1,717.43 pts
|#156
|Aylar Lie
|1,716.62 pts
|#157
|Sean Winter
|1,716.21 pts
|#158
|Simon Burns
|1,714.77 pts
|#159
|Anthony Ruberto
|1,712.58 pts
|#160
|William Givens
|1,711.85 pts
|#161
|Ravi Raghavan
|1,707.77 pts
|#162
|James Agate
|1,705.22 pts
|#163
|James Chen
|1,704.89 pts
|#164
|Toby "The Jester" Lewis
|1,699.61 pts
|#165
|Aleksandr Gofman
|1,695.79 pts
|#166
|Robert Hankins
|1,692.70 pts
|#167
|Martin Finger
|1,687.45 pts
|#168
|Aaron "Padilla" Massey
|1,683.19 pts
|#169
|Iori Yogo
|1,682.64 pts
|#170
|Gavin O'Rourke
|1,682.13 pts
|#171
|Aditya "Intervention" Agarwal
|Kolkata Creators
|1,679.75 pts
|#172
|Benjamin Keeline
|1,678.85 pts
|#173
|Keith Morrow
|1,678.31 pts
|#174
|Alex Ziskin
|1,677.63 pts
|#175
|Jared Griener
|1,671.46 pts
|#176
|Daniel Strelitz
|1,668.61 pts
|#177
|Anthony Reategui
|1,665.80 pts
|#178
|Matt Glantz
|Parx Casino
|1,662.26 pts
|#179
|Jason Wheeler
|New York Rounders
|1,661.17 pts
|#180
|Bobby Poe
|1,659.44 pts
|#181
|Alexander Rocha
|1,658.05 pts
|#182
|Danny Wong
|1,657.82 pts
|#183
|Steven Wolansky
|1,657.38 pts
|#184
|Thomas Taylor
|1,654.24 pts
|#185
|Bryan Piccioli
|1,653.92 pts
|#186
|Maria Ho
|LA Sunset
|1,648.00 pts
|#187
|Jonathan Hilton
|1,645.39 pts
|#188
|Michael Linster
|1,642.02 pts
|#189
|Wayne Harmon
|1,633.56 pts
|#190
|David Jackson
|1,633.41 pts
|#191
|Jonathan "PearlJammed" Turner
|1,630.51 pts
|#192
|Robert Heidorn
|1,630.45 pts
|#193
|Jeremy Palvini
|1,630.05 pts
|#194
|Kenny Hallaert
|1,626.51 pts
|#195
|Kurt Jewell
|1,620.94 pts
|#196
|Sonny Franco
|1,617.65 pts
|#197
|Michael Semenov
|1,615.69 pts
|#198
|David Prociak
|1,614.85 pts
|#199
|Daniel Jones
|1,614.25 pts
|#200
|Raghav Bansal
|1,614.09 pts
|#201
|Justin Harvell
|1,613.53 pts
|#202
|Ben Dobson
|1,605.48 pts
|#203
|Hon Cheong Lee
|1,605.26 pts
|#204
|Josias Santos
|1,604.71 pts
|#205
|Dan Heimiller
|1,603.34 pts
|#206
|Sam Soverel
|1,602.74 pts
|#207
|Joseph Serock
|1,601.98 pts
|#208
|Kiryl Radzivonau
|1,601.37 pts
|#209
|Dmitry Gromov
|1,599.97 pts
|#210
|Ralph "Rep" Porter
|1,598.30 pts
|#211
|Kao Saechao
|1,595.21 pts
|#212
|Adam Hendrix
|1,594.96 pts
|#213
|Allen "Chainsaw" Kessler
|1,593.55 pts
|#214
|Nikita "Mikita" Bodyakovskiy
|1,590.82 pts
|#215
|Ismael Bojang
|1,583.10 pts
|#216
|Pete Yen Han Chen
|1,582.12 pts
|#217
|Eli Elezra
|1,581.90 pts
|#218
|Roland Israelashvili
|1,578.14 pts
|#219
|Nipun Java
|1,576.23 pts
|#220
|Matthias Eibinger
|1,572.79 pts
|#221
|Ivaylo Sivinov
|1,571.98 pts
|#222
|Kainalu McCue-Unciano
|1,571.90 pts
|#223
|Michael Rossitto
|1,571.37 pts
|#224
|Jacob Bazeley
|1,571.11 pts
|#225
|Milad Oghaban
|1,570.17 pts
|#226
|Jon Kristian Kyte
|1,570.08 pts
|#227
|Ricky Guan
|1,569.46 pts
|#228
|Jose "Nacho" Ignacio Barbero
|1,565.75 pts
|#229
|Rex Clinkscales
|1,563.03 pts
|#230
|Thomas Zanot
|1,559.47 pts
|#231
|Steven van Zadelhoff
|1,557.67 pts
|#232
|Ole Schemion
|1,556.55 pts
|#233
|Michael Benko
|1,555.72 pts
|#234
|Charles Akadiri
|1,553.46 pts
|#235
|Maurice Hawkins
|1,549.22 pts
|#236
|Michael Noori
|1,548.66 pts
|#237
|Gerald Karlic
|1,545.44 pts
|#238
|Grzegorz Wyraz
|1,545.17 pts
|#239
|Lukas Pribyl
|1,544.15 pts
|#240
|Marc MacDonnell
|1,538.02 pts
|#241
|Brian Green
|1,537.02 pts
|#242
|Ryan McKnight
|1,535.30 pts
|#243
|Phillip Hui
|1,532.91 pts
|#244
|Yueqi "Rich" Zhu
|1,529.06 pts
|#245
|Richard Dixon
|1,528.84 pts
|#246
|Michael Del Vecchio
|1,528.38 pts
|#247
|Vincent Kwun Ngai Li
|1,525.00 pts
|#248
|Michael Cohen
|1,524.06 pts
|#249
|Darren Elias
|Sao Paolo Mets
|1,523.12 pts
|#250
|Daniel Colpoys
|1,520.20 pts
|#251
|Jason Eisele
|1,514.02 pts
|#252
|Ludovic Geilich
|1,512.06 pts
|#253
|Bob Shao
|1,509.79 pts
|#254
|Julien Martini
|1,502.73 pts
|#255
|Joao Vieira
|Winamax
|1,499.77 pts
|#256
|Robert Mizrachi
|1,498.98 pts
|#257
|Mark Dube
|1,494.78 pts
|#258
|Jason Gooch
|1,493.71 pts
|#259
|Neil Patel
|1,493.56 pts
|#260
|Brett Apter
|1,487.61 pts
|#261
|Peter Hengsakul
|1,485.09 pts
|#262
|Takashi Ogura
|1,480.55 pts
|#263
|Kfir Nahum
|1,479.67 pts
|#264
|Jason Song
|1,476.58 pts
|#265
|Stephen Buell
|1,475.27 pts
|#266
|Michael "SirWatts" Watson
|1,472.24 pts
|#267
|Samuel Panzica
|1,472.14 pts
|#268
|Tristan Wade
|1,468.19 pts
|#269
|Dejuante Alexander
|1,467.98 pts
|#270
|Stoyan Obreshkov
|1,463.03 pts
|#271
|Faraz Jaka
|San Francisco Rush
|1,462.70 pts
|#272
|Ralph Massey
|1,462.49 pts
|#273
|David Mock
|1,460.84 pts
|#274
|Krasimir Yankov
|1,460.30 pts
|#275
|Michael Lech
|1,458.44 pts
|#276
|Jesse Alexis Cohen
|1,456.43 pts
|#277
|Laurynas Levinskas
|1,455.91 pts
|#278
|Timothy "Tim0thee" Adams
|Rome Emperors
|1,454.81 pts
|#279
|Guy Taylor
|1,453.44 pts
|#280
|Gary Hasson
|1,452.15 pts
|#281
|Jonathan Tamayo
|1,449.51 pts
|#282
|Jack Duong
|1,447.21 pts
|#283
|DJ MacKinnon
|1,446.85 pts
|#284
|Mukul Pahuja
|1,446.84 pts
|#285
|Nicholas Eddie Blumenthal
|1,446.69 pts
|#286
|Vojtech Ruzicka
|1,445.40 pts
|#287
|Conor Beresford
|1,443.57 pts
|#288
|Ryan Hughes
|1,442.58 pts
|#289
|Renato Akio Kaneoya
|1,441.32 pts
|#290
|Martin Staszko
|1,438.10 pts
|#291
|John Dolan
|1,437.08 pts
|#292
|Steve Karp
|1,436.01 pts
|#293
|David Brookshire
|1,431.07 pts
|#294
|Ankush Mandavia
|1,430.91 pts
|#295
|Maria Konnikova
|1,430.40 pts
|#296
|Tyler Patterson
|1,429.71 pts
|#297
|Michael Marder
|1,427.34 pts
|#298
|Ryan Leng
|1,426.67 pts
|#299
|Manuel Afonso Soares Ruivo
|1,423.05 pts
|#300
|David Eldridge
|1,422.19 pts
Information Licensing Terms: All information contained on this site is proprietary and owned by Global Poker Index. Please read our Terms of Use for the conditions that apply before using any of the information on an occasional basis. For regular use of any of the information, please Contact Us regarding our licensing terms. Visit our Privacy Policy and Copyright for further information. GPI® is a registered trademark in the United States under Registration No.4635015.